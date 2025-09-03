BUTTE — Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting, pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in District Court.

Brown entered his plea via Zoom from the Butte Detention Center at 9:30 AM Sep. 3 before Judge Jeffrey W. Dahood. The high-profile case stems from the mass shooting that killed 4 people at the Owl Bar in Anaconda community earlier this year.

A trial date has been set for Jan. 12, 2026.

WATCH: Michael Brown's initial appearance in District Court

Suspect pleads not guilty in Anaconda bar shooting

Brown remains in custody in the Butte Detention Center pending trial. Brown's bail had been set at $2 million, but now he is being held without bond.

He is charged with four felony counts of deliberate homicide, and one felony count of attempted arson and theft and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing from police, according to the unsealed court documents released earlier this week.

The owner of the Owl Bar told MTN News that Brown tried to ignite an improvised explosive device inside the bar, but it did not go off.

