Bridger man arrested on suspicion of starting Robertson Draw fire

A 55-year-old Bridger man has been arrested in connection with two felony charges related to the starting of the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan announced Wednesday.

A warrant was issued for John Lightburn for charges of two felonies- negligent arson and criminal mischief- and one misdemeanor, negligent arson, according to McQuillan.

Lightburn was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $7,500 bond.

The Robertson Draw fire, Montana's largest wildfire so far in the 2021 season, ignited June 13 and has burned more than 29,000 acres as of Wednesday. The fire is 53 percent contained, and 365 firefighters are on scene battling it.

