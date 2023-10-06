Bozeman massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client during session

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage therapy session has been charged.

Police arrested 46-year-old Joshua Overcash following an investigation into the alleged incident a victim reported in September.

Court documents say that on Sept. 22, 2023, the victim’s boyfriend contacted the Bozeman Police Department to report that Overcash had inappropriately touched the victim during a session the day before.

Both the victim and her boyfriend met with police at the Bozeman Public Safety Center. The victim reported it was her 12th session with Overcash within approximately 16 months. She said she was always fully clothed and received cranial-sacral massage centered around her upper body, face, and neck in prior sessions.

During the session on Sept. 21, Overcash allegedly put both of his hands in the victim’s pants, without permission, and touched and fondled her genitals with skin-to-skin contact. Court documents say the victim was emotional and began to cry several times during her interview with law enforcement.

Over the course of the following week, the victim agreed to participate in a recorded phone call with Overcash on the basis of a “pretext warrant,” according to court documents. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the victim and her boyfriend returned to the Public Safety Center where she contacted Overcash by phone.

During the recorded call, the victim asked Overcash why he had touched her underneath her underwear and explained she felt violated and that boundaries were crossed. Overcash allegedly said he was attempting to release old trauma and apologized for making her uncomfortable.

According to court documents, detectives met Overcash at his workplace on Wednesday and informed him he was being accused of inappropriately touching a female client.

After he was advised of his Miranda rights, Overcash allegedly said he touched the victim under her underwear in an attempt to release a “strain pattern.” The reporting detective said Overcash admitted that touching the victim in that manner was inappropriate.

Overcash was arrested on a charge of sexual intercourse without consent and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday.