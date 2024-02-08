Police: Bomb threat at Billings high school determined to be a 'joke'

BILLINGS - Police said Thursday a bomb threat made against Skyview High School was determined to be a "joke" by a 15-year-old student.

The incident was first reported to Billings police Wednesday evening when the agency received a tip from the FBI that a bomb threat involving Skyview High School had been intercepted, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.

Police and federal agents determined the threat came from a Snapchat account of a current student at the school. The student was located and law enforcement determined the student was not involved in the threat being made from their Snapchap account.

Further investigation led law enforcement to another student, the press release states, who admitted to taking the student's phone and posting a threat "as a joke" on the social media account.

The 15-year-old student who allegedly posted the threat has been charged with disorderly conduct for transmitting a false report or warning of an impending explosion, according to the press release.

Police said the investigation continues but "at this time there is no threat to the community or the school."