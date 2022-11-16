Billings woman's car among several stolen Tuesday morning

BILLINGS — A Billings woman said several masked men stole her vehicle Tuesday morning nearly ran over her mother trying to get away— one of several reported thefts around town.

“I always used to joke about how my 1993 Honda Accord wouldn’t go disappearing, ‘cuz I mean, it’s a 1993 Honda Accord,” said Carmen Kavran from her quaint home on Third Street West and Broadwater Avenue Tuesday.

The Billings native’s harmless joke became a terrible reality as her green Honda was stolen right out of her driveway around 11:30 a.m.

“I had my friend Lily start my car up, you know, it’s cold outside. I was alright, I got to start it,” Kavran said.

Carmen Kavran

She was holding her ten-month-old son in her kitchen and could only watch as she saw a man get in the passenger seat of her car in her back driveway. She immediately told her friend to call the cops.

“And I ran out there, I still had my kid, so all I could really do was scream at him. I was like, get out of my car, what are you doing,” said Kavran.

But it wasn’t just one man committing the robbery.

“All I see is some men in a vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee was parked behind my vehicle,” Kavran said.

She believes at least five men wearing masks were in the white Jeep Cherokee just waiting in case anything went wrong.

“They had some sunglasses on and then they had some colorful ski masks so all you could see was the white around where their face would be,” said Kavran.

The SUV and the man in Kavran’s car peeled out of the driveway, almost committing another crime.

“As they proceeded to leave, my mother tried to stop them at the end of the alleyway, and then they tried to hit her,” said Kavran.

Billings Police Department

Her mother is okay and the family filed a police report. It turns out their car wasn’t the only vehicle stolen in the Billings area this Tuesday morning.

The Billings Police Department put out a PSA on Facebook reminding folks to be vigilant as they warm their vehicles.

And Kavran has her own message for the residents of Billings.

“Lock your car, especially if it’s running and it’s cold outside, lock it. Even if your keys are in the ignition, lock it,” said Kavran.

Kavran’s car is a green 1993 Honda Accord that has a broken taillight on the left side. There’s also red tape on the back left side of the car. If you see the vehicle, call the Billings Police Department.