Billings woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jul 01, 2024

A 31-year-old Billings woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing a 38-year-old man in north Billings, according to police.

Billings police said on social media that they received a call at the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue North and found the man with a stab wound in his chest. He suffered what police called serious injuries.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Salina Twomoons, a few blocks away, and she was arrested.

Police also found a second victim and said they believed Twomoons also tried to stab that person.

Twomoons is suspected of two counts of assault with a weapon and partner family member assault, according to police. She has not been formally charged.

