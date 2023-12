BILLINGS — Billings police on Saturday evening arrested 55-year-old Genevienne Rancuret after they say she deliberately drove through a religious group gathered at 6th Avenue North and North 27th Street several times.

The group was on the sidewalk during the incident, police said on social media. One person was struck and suffered minor injuries. Offers located Rancuret and she was arrested on possible charges of assault with a weapon, felony criminal mischief, and DUI.