Billings woman arraigned on felony charges stemming from parking dispute

BILLINGS - A Billings woman accused of firing a gun in the direction of her neighbors and a nearby school was arraigned Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Jessica Danielle Schnetter, 45, appeared in court by video from the county jail. A judge entered pleas of not guilty on her behalf to felony charges of criminal endangerment with a weapons enhancement and criminal mischief with a pecuniary loss of more than $1,500. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.

The judge set Schnetter's bond at $25,000 after noting the conduct alleged involved the use of a firearm.

MTN News Jessica Danielle Schnetter appeared in court for arraignment Tuesday by video from the county jail.

Schnetter was arrested Sunday after police were called to a neighborhood on Carlton Avenue SW near Ponderosa Elementary School after residents said a verbal dispute over a parked car turned violent.

During the dispute, Schnetter allegedly charged at one person, ripped off his shirt and scratched him on the back, charging documents state. She also allegedly caused damage to a neighbor's car that had been parked in the street in front of her home. Video taken by the neighbors shows Schnetter using a large piece of wood to smash the windows of the car. The damage was estimated at $2,000.

The neighbors said Schnetter then retrieved a firearm and shot toward them and the nearby school. Schnetter was arrested by officers who responded to the neighbor's 911 call. Nobody was hit by the gunfire, but officers recovered several spent .45-caliber shell casings from Schnetter's front porch and two .45-caliber slugs lodged in the lawn of her front yard, court records state.

