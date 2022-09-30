Billings utility customers target of telephone scam

(City of Billings Press Release)

BILLINGS - Several Billings residents received a fraudulent phone call this week from someone claiming they’re with the City of Billings Public Works department.

The customers were told they need to make a payment over the phone by credit card to avoid service interruption.

Public Works has a disconnection process and customers are contacted by phone.

Based on reports, the caller is familiar with the department’s disconnection process and uses similar language during the fraudulent call.

Because of this, customers receiving an authentic disconnection phone call from Public Works will be encouraged to hang up and call back.

Customers can also use the WaterSmart [billingsmt.watersmart.com] or InvoiceCloud [invoicecloud.com] portals found on the Public Works website or visit the utilities service center at 2251 Belknap Avenue to make a payment.

The utilities service center has an outside drop box, or customers can make their payments at the front counter during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to make a payment over the phone can call (406)657-8315. Option 3 will allow them to speak directly to customer service.