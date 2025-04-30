Billings student arrested for threat against school

BILLINGS - Authorities arrested a Billings student after a threat was made against a school.

School officials said in a notice Wednesday morning that a threat was made Tuesday evening against the Billings Career Center.

An investigation by law enforcement and school officials "identified the student responsible for the threat," and the student was taken into custody, the notice states.

"At no time was there an immediate danger to students or staff," according to officials.

This is a developing story.