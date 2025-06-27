Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings stabbing leads to arrest

stabit.jfif
MTN News file
stabit.jfif
Posted

BILLINGS - A 20-year-old man was arrested early Friday after Billings police officers responded to a report of a stabbing.

Police said in a social media post that the incident was reported at 12:38 a.m. at 3811 Slalom Drive. A 21-year-old man was found to have been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not released.

The suspect, who police identified by police as Thomas Tobacco, was later located by officers and arrested. He faces possible charges of assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader