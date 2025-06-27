Billings stabbing leads to arrest

BILLINGS - A 20-year-old man was arrested early Friday after Billings police officers responded to a report of a stabbing.

Police said in a social media post that the incident was reported at 12:38 a.m. at 3811 Slalom Drive. A 21-year-old man was found to have been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not released.

The suspect, who police identified by police as Thomas Tobacco, was later located by officers and arrested. He faces possible charges of assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault.