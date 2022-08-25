Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings shooting sends man to hospital

Officers search for suspect
bshoot4.jpg
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 08:45:34-04

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:15 a.m. near Division Street and Lewis Avenue.

A 49-year-old male victim from Billings suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled on foot and the investigation was ongoing. No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App