Billings police seeking woman taken after domestic disturbance

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing Billings woman removed from a residence Thursday during a domestic disturbance.

Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds.

She was removed from the residence on Thursday, and she was reported missing Friday.

Police say they believe she may be with her ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Lawrence Demarais, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Demarais should be considered armed and should not be approached.

Call 911 if you see him.

22-85575 Missing Person 12/9/22. BPD received a report of a Shanyel StrangeOwl being removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance by an ex-boyfriend on 12/8. Shanyel is a 30 year old Native American female, 5'7'' 190lbs. Investigation is ongoing -Sgt Mansur pic.twitter.com/JswlCPVTnL — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 10, 2022