Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police seeking woman taken after domestic disturbance

strange demarais.png
MTN News
Shanyel StrangeOwl and Lawrence Demarais
strange demarais.png
Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 22:10:27-05

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing Billings woman removed from a residence Thursday during a domestic disturbance.

Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 190 pounds.

She was removed from the residence on Thursday, and she was reported missing Friday.

Police say they believe she may be with her ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Lawrence Demarais, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Demarais should be considered armed and should not be approached.

Call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App