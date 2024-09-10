Billings police seeking West End stabbing suspect

Billings police are seeking a suspect in an alleged West End stabbing Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect on social media as 21-year-old Isaiah Bosick, who they said fled the area of Grand Avenue and First Street West around 12:45 p.m.

A 43-year-old female was found with a stabbing wound to her abdomen and taken to a local hospital with what police called "serious, but non life-threatening injuries."

Bosick should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information on Bosick's whereabouts to call dispatch at 406-657-8200.