Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police seeking stabbing suspect

items.[0].image.alt
Q2 News / Mitch Lagge
A Billings police car blocks an intersection on Broadwater Avenue in Billings in July 2020.
120720 BILLINGS POLICE CAR.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 14:21:34-05

Billings police are seeking a suspect in a Saturday stabbing in downtown Billings.

One man was taken to a local hospital following the stabbing at S. Vincent de Paul at 3005 First Ave. S., Billings police said in a tweet.

The suspect is in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader