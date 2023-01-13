Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police seeking kidnapping suspect

sirens-generic.jpg
MTN News
Siren
sirens-generic.jpg
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:43:46-05

Billings police are seeking a man suspected of kidnapping another man on the South Side early Friday morning.

Police responded to a weapons call around 3:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.

No one was injured, but police discovered that a man was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint, Billings police said on social media.

Police gave pursuit, and the victim was able to get free but the suspect, who was in his 20s, escaped, according to police.

The vehicle was described as a silver or gray 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a loud muffler.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App