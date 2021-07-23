Watch
Billings police seek public help in shooting case

Billings Police Department
The Billings Department released this image of a car involved in a shooting.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 23, 2021
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle possibly related to a shooting.

Police released an image of the car and described it as a late 90's or early 2000's light-colored passenger car with a red passenger side door.

Police said the car may be connected to a shooting on June 3 at about 1:48 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive. A 32-year-old Billings man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting. His name has not been released. His injuries were described by police at the time as life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division at 657-8476, or tips can be provided anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 245-6660.

