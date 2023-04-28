Billings police search for shooting suspect

BILLINGS - Billings police officers were searching for a shooting suspect early Friday.

Police said on social media the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 2600 block of Belknap Avenue.

An adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital and was reportedly in stable condition, police said.

The suspect remained at large and the shooting investigation was ongoing.

No suspect information was provided, and no other information or updates had been released as of 6 a.m. Friday.