Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police search for abducted child

mbboy.png
Courtesy Billings Police Department
Donovan Arturo Morin<br/>
mbboy.png
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 15:15:13-04

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for an abducted child.

Donovan Arturo Morin, an 8-year-old Native American boy, was taken by his non-custodial birth mother Angel Ridgebear, police said in a press release. Ridgebear was accompanied by a male named Daryl American Horse.

The child was taken two days ago so there is no clothing description. The child is apparently delayed because he has never been enrolled in school, police said.

They may be traveling in a silver 2006 Dodge Stratus with MT Plate 3-31331E.

Despite efforts, there has been no contact with these individuals since Donovan was taken on 5/2/23.

Please contact the Billings Police Department at 657-8200 with any information or your local agency if they are located.

dboy.jpg
Donovan Arturo Morin
awoman.png
Angel Ridgebear
dman.jpg
Daryl American Horse

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!