Billings police search for abducted child

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for an abducted child.

Donovan Arturo Morin, an 8-year-old Native American boy, was taken by his non-custodial birth mother Angel Ridgebear, police said in a press release. Ridgebear was accompanied by a male named Daryl American Horse.

The child was taken two days ago so there is no clothing description. The child is apparently delayed because he has never been enrolled in school, police said.

They may be traveling in a silver 2006 Dodge Stratus with MT Plate 3-31331E.

Despite efforts, there has been no contact with these individuals since Donovan was taken on 5/2/23.

Please contact the Billings Police Department at 657-8200 with any information or your local agency if they are located.

Courtesy Billings Police Department Donovan Arturo Morin



Courtesy Billings Police Department Angel Ridgebear

