Update: Man shot on Billings South Side

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
Billings Police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of South 32nd Street on March 1, 2022
Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:32:31-05

BILLINGS — A 37-year-old man from Billings was shot around the 400 block of South 32nd Street and taken to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Eric Schnelbach, the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. and detectives were still on scene two hours later.

The Billings Police crime scene investigation van at the scene of a shooting on Billings South Side.

Around 2 p.m., crime tape was seen blocking off portions of the road between Fourth and Fifth Avenues South on South 32nd Street. About a dozen enforcement officers were seen in the area.

The Billings Police crime scene investigation van arrived on scene at 2:20 p.m. and an officer was seen photographing articles of clothing that were left on South 32nd Street.

Billings Police Lt. Shawn Mayo said to said to expect a press release with more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

A police officer photographs articles of clothing left on the 400 block of South 32nd Street after a shooting.

