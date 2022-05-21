Billings police respond to several violent crimes to start weekend

BILLINGS - The weekend got off to a violent start in Billings.

The Billings Police Department reports its officers responded to four violent incidents late Friday and early Saturday within about four hours.

The first incident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday when officers responded to the 200 block of Main Street for a report that an employee had been assaulted during a theft.

BPD/Twitter

The second incident happened at 1:10 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South 27th Street for a disturbance. Police said one female was assaulted and a male was stabbed. Both were taken to a hospital. A female suspect was arrested.

BPD/Twitter

Two minutes later, at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of 8 to 12 gunshots fired into the air during a large fight in a parking lot off Southgate Drive. Everyone fled before officers arrived.

BPD/Twitter

The fourth incident was reported at 3:33 a.m. Saturday. Police said officers responded to the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North for an assault. A female was stabbed and received non-life-threatening injuries She was taken to a hospital. A male suspect was arrested.