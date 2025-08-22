Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police respond to reported shooting

Billings police respond to reported shooting
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that occurred just blocks from Billings Senior High School on Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Grand Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., according to police.

Details about the incident remain extremely limited. Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured or disclosed how many people were involved in the shooting.

In a Facebook post, police said all involved parties have been located and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader