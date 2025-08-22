Billings police respond to reported shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that occurred just blocks from Billings Senior High School on Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Grand Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., according to police.

Details about the incident remain extremely limited. Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured or disclosed how many people were involved in the shooting.

In a Facebook post, police said all involved parties have been located and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.