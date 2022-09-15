Watch Now
Billings police report armed robbery

Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 15, 2022
BILLINGS - Police are investigating an armed robbery.

The robbery was reported shortly after midnight at a business near the 800 block of Grand Avenue, police said on Twitter.

A suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported.

