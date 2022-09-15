Billings police report armed robbery

BILLINGS - Police are investigating an armed robbery.
The robbery was reported shortly after midnight at a business near the 800 block of Grand Avenue, police said on Twitter.
A suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money before fleeing the area.
No injuries were reported.
22-64919 9/15/22 @ 0024 hrs - Robbery near 800 blk of Grand. Susp entered business and pointed a handgun at Vic and demanded money. Susp fled the area. Susp Hisp or Native male, early 20's last seen wearing dark clothing. No injuries. Investigation on-going. Sgt Peterson— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 15, 2022