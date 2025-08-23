Billings police patrol vehicle involved in early-morning crash

One man was arrested following a early morning collision with a Billings patrol car in midtown, police said on social media.

The crash happened at 2:12 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue C and 10th Street West.

Two people fled the vehicle on foot after the crash, and both were apprehended, according to Billings police.

Police said 22-year-old Yohan Cuellar of Honduras was arrested and faces charges related to the crash. Police did not identify the other person.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, police said.

Police did not provide any information on the condition of the patrol vehicle, or whether anyone was injured.