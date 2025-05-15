Billings police officer injured in knife attack

BILLINGS - A Billings police officer was seriously injured by a man who attacked her with a knife.

Police said in a press release issued Thursday morning that the attack happened Wednesday at a downtown parking garage on North Broadway.

Officer Hope Reid was sent to the parking garage after police received a report of a man armed with a knife who was trespassing at that location.

Reid "contacted the suspect to get him to leave," the press release states. "The suspect then violently attacked the officer causing serious injuries."

Reid, who has been on the department for four years, was taken to a Billings hospital where she was treated and later released.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old John Smells of Crow Agency. He was arrested and could be charged with two counts of felony assault on a peace officer, the press release states.

