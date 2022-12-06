Watch Now
Billings police investigating 'suspicious death' at apartment

Marcus Boyer/ MTN News
Posted at 7:39 PM, Dec 05, 2022
Billings police said Monday night on social media they are investigating a "suspicious death" in town.

Officers were on scene at 5:50 p.m. at 1141 28th St. W., the Briar Patch Apartments, where a 38-year-old man was found dead with numerous wounds, police said on Twitter.

Detectives are on the scene investigating, and they currently have no suspects.

This is a developing story.

