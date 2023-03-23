Boy, 14, arrested for stabbing another boy near Billings' North Park

Update 8:35 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing, Billings police said on social media.

The victim was described as a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed and taken to a hospital with what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

(first report) Billings police are investigating a reported stabbing Wednesday night near North Park.

The call came around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of 10th Avenue North.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said a group of juveniles were involved in an altercation, and one was stabbed and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

