Billings police investigating shootings at two South Side homes

Billings police responded to two shootings at two homes roughly six blocks away from each other on the South Side late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The first shooting was reported just before midnight at the 800 block of South 28th Street, Billings police said on social media.

The house was riddled with bullet holes, but the two occupants, a 79-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were uninjured, police said.

The suspects fled on foot, according to police.

The second shooting was reported roughly 10 minutes later at the 600 block of South 31st Street. Once again, the residence had been shot outside multiple times.

Six people were inside and uninjured: a 61-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

Police believe the shootings may be related. No one was arrested.

It's not the first time the neighborhood has seen this sort of violence.In July, an 11-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting targeting a home on the 600 block of South 31st Street. It's not clear if that was the same home as the most recent shooting on the block.