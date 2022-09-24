Billings police investigating shooting near Rims

Billings police are investigating a shooting at the base of the Rims Friday night.

Police received a report of three men involved in an altercation around 5:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, according to a tweet from Billings police.

Two men of interest were detained after they fled the scene, according to police.

The third man turned himself in to police at the scene, police said in a tweet.

The incident remains under investigation. Police released no information about injuries.