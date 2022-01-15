Billings police investigating shooting at casino

Update 9:30 p.m. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John will hold a news conference on the shooting at 3 p.m. to provide more details.

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a Billings West End casino.

A man in his 40s was shot at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino and taken to a local hospital, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Jeffrey Stovall.

Police gave chase to a suspect who fled in a vehicle and crashed in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Stovall wrote.

Police are continuing the investigation.