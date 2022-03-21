Billings police investigating Heights casino robbery

BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating a suspected robbery at a Heights casino Sunday night.

Officers responded to the call involving two female suspects at the Magic Diamond casino at 1524 Main St. around 8 p.m. Sunday.

One of the suspects allegedly fired a handgun into the air during the holdup, but no one was injured, according to Billings Police Sgt. Bret Becker.

The two fled in a blue car that was later found on King Avenue East. One was arrested, according to Becker.