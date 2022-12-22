Billings police investigating fatal shooting at Colonial Apartments

Billings police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 200 block of South 27th Street Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but police said on social media they received a call of a man shot near the Colonial Apartments around 8 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police do not have a suspect, and the investigation is continuing.

The Colonial Apartments are a hot spot for police calls. In the first six months of this year, police responded to the complex 110 times, according to a report compiled by a concerned neighbor and submitted to the Billings City Council.

22-88134 (12/21 2002 hrs) SHOOTING- Police responded to a male shot in the 200 block of S. 27th. Transported by medical. Declared deceased at hospital. No susp info at this time. Crime scene van enroute. Investigation ongoing.



Sgt. Cagle — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 22, 2022

This was the second shooting Billings police investigated Wednesday night. About three hours earlier around 5 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a residence on King Arthur Drive in the Heights.

One man was taken to the hospital, and a suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police gave no indication the two shootings were related.