Billings police investigate West End shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's West End.

According to a social media post, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Shiloh Road shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to the hospital where he was on life support, police said.

"During the following investigation, all involved parties to include the suspected shooter were located and detained. Detectives are on scene and the investigation continues," the social media post states.

Southbound traffic on Shiloh Road was blocked at Broadwater Avenue during the investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

