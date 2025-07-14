Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Billings police investigate Sunday evening shooting
BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating after finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg Sunday evening.

Police said on social media that at 9:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Monroe Street.

When officers arrived they located a 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no information available on a possible suspect, but the shooting remains under investigation.

