Billings police investigate stabbing at North Park

BILLINGS - Police were investigating a stabbing early Tuesday that sent one to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North was reported at 1:39 a.m. Police said on Twitter a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and two suspects were detained.

The department's crime scene van remained at the scene at 6 a.m., and a large section of North Park was closed off with crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately released.