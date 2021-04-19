Billings police investigate shooting on King Avenue East

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said in a social media post the shooting happened at about 12:25 p.m. at 4101 King Avenue East.

Several rounds were fired through an apartment door, police said, striking a 45-year-old woman in the head.

The woman was taken to a Billings hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

No suspects were identified and police did not release a suspect description.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Detectives are still on scene. At this time, the suspect(s) are unknown. Sgt. Winden https://t.co/zDaZWBXqw1 — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 19, 2021