Billings police investigate Monday morning shooting

Posted at 11:43 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 13:47:02-04

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating a shooting Monday morning on the city's South Side.

Police said in a press release the shooting was reported at 10:05 a.m. in the 100 block of South 38th Street and involved two men ages 49 and 82 who live in the same neighborhood.

Officers determined a "disturbance" occurred between the two men and the older man shot the 49-year-old man.

"The 49-year-old male was transported to a local hospital by AMR and the 82-year-old male is cooperating with investigators," the press release states.

No arrests were immediately made and the incident remained under investigation. No other information was released.

