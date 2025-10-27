Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Billings police investigate early Monday shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Monday, leaving one person wounded.

Officers say the incident occurred in the 1200 block of North 24th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Police say they found a person lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person's condition, identity, or if any suspects are in custody was not released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

