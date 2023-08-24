Billings police investigate bank robbery on Grand Avenue

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a robbery at the US Bank on Grand Avenue.

The robbery was reported at 11:53 a.m. A suspect described as a Hispanic male wearing cut-off jean shorts, long-sleeved striped shirt, a dark-colored neck gator over his face, sunglasses, and a straw sun hat entered the bank and contacted an employee and demanded money with the threat of a weapon, police Lt. Matthew Lennick said.

The suspect then fled the area. The investigation is on-going, Lennick said shortly after 1 p.m.

