Billings police engaged in standoff Friday morning

BILLINGS - Billings police officers were engaged in a standoff Friday morning with a person in a vehicle.

Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a social media post at about 9:45 a.m. that the standoff was at Broadwater Avenue and 15 Street West.

"The individual is refusing to respond or comply to commands and negotiators and SWAT have been activated," Lennick said.

Broadwater Avenue was closed from 14th to 16th, and 15th Street West is closed one block north and south of Broadwater.

