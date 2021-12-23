Billings police determine reported attempted child abduction 'unfounded'

BILLINGS - Billings police said Thursday they have determined the reported attempted abduction of an elementary student earlier in the week was "unfounded."

"The BPD has conducted a full investigation and has determined the allegation to be unfounded," Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release. "The case is exceptionally cleared and closed. The BPD will not be releasing any additional investigative details."

School officials on Wednesday notified parents of a reported abduction attempt of an Orchard Elementary School student on Tuesday afternoon. The message said an adult in a white van attempted to grab a student a few blocks from the school.

Late Wednesday police said they were working to vet the report made by the student and were taking the claim seriously. It was not immediately clear Thursday what if any action would be taken against the student who made the report.

