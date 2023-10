Billings police have closed a portion of Highway 312 from Main Street to Independent Lane as an investigation involving the bomb squad is taking place.

Billings police, the Yellowstone County SWAT team and the Billings police bomb squad began the investigation at 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of Highway 312.

Alternate route for northeast traffic will be Mary and Bitterroot. Southwest traffic will be routed to Independent Lane and Highway 87.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.