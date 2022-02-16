Billings police chief to hold press conference Wednesday on fatal shooting

BILLINGS - Billings Police Chief Rich St. John is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday to provide information on a fatal police shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening on the 100 block of Seventh Street West. Initial reports from police state a man with a gun was shot by officers outside a residence.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

The fatal shooting is the latest violent incident in Billings and across Montana since the start of the new year. Watch the video below for the latest: