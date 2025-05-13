Billings police arrest man suspected of sexual intercourse without consent

Billings police said Monday they arrested a man on suspicion of three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, involving a child.

The suspect, 41-year-old Christopher Normandeau, was arrested on May 9 for a probation violation following reports that he had admitted online to abusing a child, police said in a news release.

Normandeau was booked into Yellowstone County jail.

After investigating further, police said they recommended prosecutors add the charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

Police thanked the public for highlighting the statements on social media and speeding up the arrest.