Billings police arrest armed man following hourlong standoff

Billings police arrested a man Wednesday evening following an hourlong standoff on the South Side.

Avonte Russell, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a weapon, partner/ family member assault and obstructing a peace officer, Lt. Samantha Puckett posted on social media.

Police said the incident began at 4:23 p.m. on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue South when officers responded to a report of an uncooperative suspect with a weapon.

The suspect was arrested at 5:30 p.m., and no one was injured.