BILLINGS — Billings Police responded to a shooting Saturday around 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Canyon Drive, just a few blocks from the Par 3 Golf Course.

Officers say a man was shot in his right leg after the victim claims the suspect stole his cell phone and then took off in a dark colored vehicle.

BPD is still looking for the suspect but say tracking him down has been difficult because the victim has not been very cooperative with officers. The investigation is ongoing.