Billings man sentenced to minimum of 27 years for drugs and human trafficking

A Billings man faces at least 27 years in federal prison after he was convicted Thursday of multiple drug and human-trafficking crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Angelo Corey Stackhouse, 52, was found guilty of all crimes in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. The offenses included transportation of a person with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, distribution of cocaine to a person under the age of 21, distribution of cocaine and meth, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and two counts of kidnapping.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Stackhouse was transporting drugs, primarily cocaine, from Denver to the Billings area in early 2020.

During this time, Stackhouse also transported a young woman to Colorado and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Then in September 2020 and again in April 2021, Stackhouse kidnapped two girls for the purposes of sexually assaulting them.

One of the minor victims was from the Crow Indian Reservation and a second minor victim was from Billings.

Stackhouse faces a mandatory minimum of 27 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.