Billings man sentenced for drug trafficking, promoting prostitution

BILLINGS - A Billings man who admitted to trafficking cocaine and promoting prostitution was sentenced Wednesday in federal court.

Anthony Marcos Chadwell, 28, was ordered to serve two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Chadwell pleaded guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering.

Chadwell also was sentenced to one year in prison for multiple violations of federal supervised release imposed in a prior conviction on a firearms offense. The one-year term is to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for the cocaine trafficking and promoting prostitution offenses, bringing Chadwell’s total amount of imprisonment to three years.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents that in 2019 Chadwell became involved in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy and in commercial sex in Billings. Chadwell distributed cocaine to individuals, including to a co-defendant, William Newkirk, prosecutors said in a press release.

In early 2019, Chadwell was introduced to a woman who was identified by federal authorities only as Jane Doe II. At some point, the woman began engaging in commercial sex with Chadwell’s assistance. Chadwell used his cellular phone to set up a commercial sex date for the woman at a Billings motel in which the woman engaged in a sex act in exchange for money.