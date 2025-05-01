Billings man faces murder charge after assault victim dies

BILLINGS - A Billings man faces a murder charge following the death of an assault victim.

Jesse Strack, 44, was initially charged in April with attempted deliberate homicide after police responded to a medical call in the 1000 block of Wyoming Avenue on April 18. The victim reportedly overdosed and was taken to a Billings hospital where medical staff advised the person's injuries were consistent with an assault.

"On April 24, 2025 the investigating Detectives were notified the victim had passed away," according to a press release issued Thursday by Billings police. "It was determined the injuries sustained during the assault were contributing factors in the victim’s passing. The Billings Police Department worked with the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office to amend the initial charge of attempted homicide to a deliberate homicide."

The press release does not identify the victim, but prosecutors identified the person in previous court records as Strack's wife.

Strack remains in custody at the Yellowstone County jail on $500,000 bond.

RELATED: Billings man charged with attempted murder for attack on his wife