Billings man charged with vehicular homicide for fatal motorcycle crash

BILLINGS - A Billings man has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court following a fatal crash involving two motorcycles nearly a year ago.

Tristan James Smith, 21, appeared for arraignment Friday and pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Smith was allowed to remain free on a previously posted $50,000 bond, the amount established in a warrant that led to his arrest. Among other conditions, Smith was required to submit four breathalyzer tests daily while the criminal case is pending.

According to police and charging documents, the crash happened on April 2, 2024, at shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and State Avenue.

Police said both riders involved in the crash were on Harley-Davidson motorcycles. A witness said one of the riders, later identified as Smith, was traveling at up to 70 mph when the motorcycle slammed into the rear of the other motorcycle, whose driver was identified in court records only by the initials M.B.

Both men were taken to separate Billings hospitals where M.B. died three days later. An autopsy determined he died of complications from blunt force injuries, court records state.

While at the hospital Smith consented to a voluntary blood draw that was analyzed and it was later determined he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18 percent, above the state legal limit of 0.08 percent.

At the time of the crash, Billings police said both riders had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

